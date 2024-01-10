en English
BNN Newsroom

Stephen Colbert and Charles Barkley Resolve COVID-19 Grudge; HuffPost Advocates for Free Journalism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Stephen Colbert and Charles Barkley Resolve COVID-19 Grudge; HuffPost Advocates for Free Journalism

Stephen Colbert and Charles Barkley, two well-known figures in the realms of entertainment and sports respectively, recently addressed a long-standing COVID-19 grudge on Colbert’s television show. The grudge originated in March 2020 when Barkley, unaware of his COVID-19 status, chose to shake hands with Colbert, thereby potentially exposing the host and his family to the virus. Colbert’s anxiety was further exacerbated when Barkley, who was awaiting his test results, did not return his calls for 11 days.

Barkley’s Apology and Colbert’s Relief

When Barkley finally broke his silence, he apologized to Colbert, explaining that he had been quarantined and overwhelmed by similar concerns from others, including high-profile figures like Mike Trout and Patrick Ewing. In a gesture rich with symbolic significance, the pair humorously reconciled with a handshake. This time, the exchange was safe, thanks to negative test results and the passage of time.

Impact Beyond the Incident

While the resolution of this grudge was a key highlight, the episode was part of a broader discussion on Colbert’s show. It also shone a spotlight on HuffPost’s commitment to providing free, quality journalism in pursuit of supporting democracy, particularly as the 2024 presidential race looms. HuffPost underscored the importance of news accessibility and made a public appeal for contributions to sustain their free news model.

News Accessibility and Democracy

In this era of rampant misinformation and polarized views, HuffPost’s advocacy for free journalism underscores the critical role that accurate, unbiased news plays in a democratic society. The Colbert-Barkley incident, while seemingly trivial, serves as a microcosm of the need for transparency, accountability, and open dialogue – values that HuffPost aims to uphold through its journalism.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

