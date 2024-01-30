SteelWave Digital CEO to Address Tokenization at CryptoVSummit 2024

In a significant move that blends technology with commercial real estate, Barry DiRaimondo, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of SteelWave Digital, is set to enlighten the audiences at the CryptoVSummit 2024 in Dubai. A subsidiary of the design-led commercial real estate firm SteelWave, SteelWave Digital has carved a niche for itself in the realm of tokenized asset investment.

Addressing Crypto Volatility with Tokenization

This prestigious summit, hosted by DoubleMorgan, serves as a platform for investors and stakeholders intrigued by the tokenization of assets. It aims to provide a counter to the volatility that plagues traditional crypto markets. The central figure in this discussion, DiRaimondo, brings to the table his extensive experience in transforming and developing commercial real estate (CRE) assets.

Revolutionizing Real Estate Investment through Blockchain

Under DiRaimondo's leadership, SteelWave Digital has ushered in a revolutionary blockchain-based initiative. It provides a unique opportunity for micro investments in real estate to the global tokenized assets investment community. This initiative is not a replacement for traditional deal structures; it adds a new dimension to them, offering a fresh perspective on deal capitalization.

Crafting Geo-commercial Links at CryptoVSummit 2024

The CryptoVSummit 2024 is more than just an educational forum. It is a hub designed to foster valuable geo-commercial links, focusing on the advancements in blockchain, virtual reality, NFTs, and AI, and their potential impact on future interactions. Drawing on SteelWave LLC's 40-year legacy in the CRE market, DiRaimondo's keynote address is expected to be a highlight of the event, with the potential to revolutionize how we perceive the intersection of commercial real estate and tokenomics.