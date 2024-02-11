STARSTRUCK: The Revival of Gene Kelly's Pas de Dieux by the Scottish Ballet

In the hallowed halls of the Scottish Ballet, a forgotten gem from the annals of dance history has been brought back to life. Gene Kelly's Pas de Dieux, a ballet that first pirouetted onto the stage in 1960, has been reimagined for contemporary audiences in a production titled 'STARSTRUCK'. The revival of this jazzy and joyful piece, originally performed by the Paris Opera Ballet, is a testament to the enduring appeal of Kelly's choreographic genius.

A Dance with Destiny

The story of Pas de Dieux is as enchanting as it is effervescent. Set against the backdrop of a sun-drenched beach, the ballet follows the escapades of Aphrodite and Eros as they descend from Mount Olympus to earth. Their mission? To seduce a hapless lifeguard and his fiancée, played by the Scottish Ballet's principals, Christopher Harrison and Sophie Martin.

The ballet's narrative is a masterclass in the art of storytelling through dance, with Kelly's choreography effortlessly weaving together elements of classical ballet and contemporary movement. The result is a production that is as captivating as it is innovative, a true testament to the power of dance to transport audiences to new and exciting worlds.

A Labor of Love

The process of reviving Pas de Dieux has been a labor of love for the Scottish Ballet. Working closely with Kelly's wife and biographer, Patricia Ward Kelly, the company has sought to preserve the spirit of the original production while injecting it with a fresh, modern energy.

Central to this endeavor has been the creation of new choreography, which has been seamlessly incorporated into the existing framework of the ballet. The result is a production that is both true to Kelly's original vision and relevant to contemporary audiences.

Speaking about the production, Patricia Ward Kelly praised the Scottish Ballet for their commitment to honoring her late husband's legacy. "The company has done a remarkable job of highlighting Gene's skills as a choreographer and director," she said. "Their production of Pas de Dieux is a true celebration of his artistry."

A Star is Reborn

As the curtain rises on 'STARSTRUCK', it is clear that Pas de Dieux has been reborn for a new generation. The ballet's vibrant energy and infectious joy are a testament to the timeless appeal of Kelly's choreography, while the Scottish Ballet's commitment to preserving and reimagining this forgotten gem is a triumph of artistic vision and dedication.

In the end, it is the human element that shines through in 'STARSTRUCK'. The story of Aphrodite and Eros, of love and desire, is as relevant today as it was in 1960. And in the hands of the Scottish Ballet, it is a story that continues to captivate and inspire, a shining star in the firmament of dance history.

As the final notes of the score fade away and the dancers take their bows, it is clear that the revival of Pas de Dieux is more than just a triumph of choreography. It is a celebration of the power of dance to transcend time and culture, to speak to the very essence of what it means to be human. And in a world that is all too often divided and fractured, that is a message that is truly worth celebrating.