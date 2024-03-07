Starless Trilogy Culminates with 'Returning Home': McGeechan's Musical Journey with Scotpop Icons

Paul McGeechan, former keyboard player for Friends Again and Love and Money, continues to explore his musical horizons with the project Starless, now approaching a significant milestone. The forthcoming album, 'Returning Home', marks the completion of a trilogy that has spanned eight years, merging cinematic soundscapes with the essence of Scotpop. McGeechan, the visionary behind Starless, has consistently collaborated with a roster of Scotland's most revered vocal talents, crafting a sound that is both expansive and deeply rooted in the nation's musical heritage.

Star-Studded Collaborations

Starless stands out not only for McGeechan's masterful arrangements but also for the impressive list of Scottish singers who have lent their voices across the trilogy. From Scotpop contemporaries like Chris Thomson of The Bathers, Steven Lindsay of The Big Dish, and Hipsway's Grahame Skinner, to folk luminaries such as Karen Matheson, Julie Fowlis, Kathleen MacInnes, and Maeve Mackinnon, the project has been a melting pot of genres. The inclusion of the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra adds a layer of lush, cinematic strings, elevating the music to a transcendent experience.

The Evolution of Starless

Since its inception, Starless has evolved from a semi-solo endeavor into a comprehensive musical journey, with McGeechan at the helm guiding its direction. Each album in the trilogy has built upon the last, expanding the sonic landscape while maintaining a cohesiveness that is rare in such ambitious projects. McGeechan's ability to blend the distinct flavors of Scotpop with intricate orchestral arrangements has set Starless apart, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and forward-looking.

As the release of 'Returning Home' approaches, anticipation builds for the culmination of Starless's musical odyssey. McGeechan views this album as the natural conclusion to a trilogy that has been years in the making, promising a fittingly epic finale that honors the project's roots while charting new territories. With a history of critical acclaim and a dedicated following, the final chapter of Starless is poised to be a landmark moment in McGeechan's illustrious career.