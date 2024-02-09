Starfish House: A Community's Labor of Love Transforms a Family's Future

In the quaint town of Northfield, over a hundred volunteers dedicated their time and skills to a project close to their hearts. Over ten months, they poured around 2,500 hours into renovating an 1890s cottage that had long been forgotten. This labor of love, dubbed the 'Starfish House,' aimed to provide a family of five with a chance at homeownership, lifting them from their cramped, substandard apartment.

A Community's Labor of Love

The Starfish House was more than just a renovation project. It was inspired by a fable about making a difference, one starfish at a time. Bob Thacker and his wife Karen Cherewatuk took this message to heart. They purchased the dilapidated house with their own funds, determined to transform it into a beacon of hope for a deserving family.

The extent of the renovation required a total gut job, filling eight dumpsters with debris. Yet, the magnitude of the task didn't deter the Northfield community. Skilled volunteers and contractors stepped forward, offering their services for free or at significantly reduced rates.

The Power of Collaboration

"It was incredible to see how everyone came together," says Thacker. "We had electricians, plumbers, carpenters - all working towards the same goal."

The project also garnered support from local organizations such as the Northfield Affordable Housing Task Force and Rice County Habitat for Humanity. Their assistance highlighted the pressing need for affordable housing in the area and the potential for such projects to make a tangible difference.

A Ripple Effect of Change

The successful transformation of the Starfish House has spurred the creation of an official Starfish Committee within the Rice County Habitat for Humanity. This development ensures the sustainability and longevity of similar initiatives in the future.

The once dilapidated cottage now stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community rallies together. For the fortunate family who moved in, it represents far more than a roof over their heads; it's a symbol of hope, resilience, and the power of collective action.

As Thacker aptly puts it, "We might not be able to help everyone, but for this one family, we've made a world of difference."

Indeed, the Starfish House story serves as a reminder that sometimes, all it takes is one small act of kindness to spark a ripple effect of change.