Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Announces 210% Profit Surge in 2023, Driven by Customer Demand

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe (Stanbic) has reported a remarkable 210 percent increase in profit after tax, reaching ZW$744 billion for the year ended December 2023. The bank's Chief Executive, Solomon Nyanhongo, attributed this significant growth to an upsurge in demand for both foreign currency and local currency funding from customers, which in turn led to the creation of new lending assets.

Financial Performance Highlights

In an inflation-adjusted comparison, Stanbic's net interest income surged by 44 percent to ZW$429 billion, outpacing the previous period's income of ZW$299 billion. This growth was primarily fueled by the heightened demand for loans in both foreign and local currencies. Furthermore, fees and commission income saw a 171 percent increase to ZW$471 billion, up from ZW$174 billion, largely due to an increase in foreign currency denominated transactions and the acquisition of new customers.

Improvements in Loan Quality and Deposits

Nyanhongo also highlighted a net release of ZW$50 billion in expected credit loss allowances in 2023, a significant improvement from the previous year's net increase of ZW$55 billion. This positive shift was largely attributable to the improvement in the quality of Stanbic's lending book following an interest rate reduction in February 2023. Additionally, the bank's customer deposit base expanded by 90 percent in real terms, reaching ZW$3.3 trillion, supported by growth in both foreign currency and local currency deposits.

Strategic Focus and Gratitude

Stanbic has continued to support value chains, particularly in the agriculture sector, to enhance food security and generate foreign currency in Zimbabwe. Nyanhongo expressed his gratitude towards the bank's clients for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in the bank's success. Moreover, the bank's qualifying core capital saw an impressive increase to ZW$912.8 billion, equivalent to US$149.5 million, significantly above the regulatory minimum.

This financial milestone not only demonstrates Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe's resilience and strategic prowess in navigating the complex economic landscape but also underscores the bank's commitment to bolstering Zimbabwe's financial sector. As Stanbic continues to adapt and innovate, its contributions to the country's economic stability and growth remain invaluable.