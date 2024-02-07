Stamptown Variety Show Returns to Philadelphia: A Night of Anarchy with Zach Zucker

Philadelphia is set to be engulfed in a wave of comedic anarchy as the highly acclaimed Stamptown Variety Show returns to the city after a successful run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show, a 90-minute extravaganza, is touted as a raunchy, chaotic, and full-on fever dream, featuring a collection of the most startling and thrilling performances from across the globe.

Zach Zucker: The Bad Boy of Clown

At the helm of this eccentric spectacle is Zach Zucker, the 'bad boy of clown', celebrated for his ability to pack rooms at esteemed events such as Just For Laughs, Netflix Is A Joke, Glastonbury, and the Edinburgh Fringe. His unconventional approach to comedy and performance art has garnered him a reputation that precedes him.

The Unique Stamptown Experience

Stamptown stands out for its unique variety acts, with each show offering a fresh experience to the audience. Patrons are encouraged to attend both Friday and Saturday night shows to soak up the full Stamptown experience. The lineup promises a diverse blend of performers, ensuring that the show has something for everyone.

Workshop: A Deep Dive into Clowning

In addition to the show, there's a clown workshop with Zach Zucker, designed to redefine contemporary comedy in Philadelphia. This workshop focuses on reading the audience, playful exercises, and encourages risk-taking and impulsive behavior. The workshop is open to all, catering to both beginners and experienced performers.

Among the notable acts featured in Stamptown are Courtney Pauroso, Ike Ufomadu, Erin Farrington, Martin Urbano, GiGi Holliday, Jeremy Elder, Addie Weyrich, Cory Peter Lane, Kylie Brakeman, Asher Treleaven, Trevor Livingston, and Natalie Palamides. This impressive lineup guarantees a night of comedy, clowning, and spectacle that you won't forget.