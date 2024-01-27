Stakeholders from Ukwa West Criticize Don Ubani, Reaffirm Support for Governor Alex Otti

In a recent press conference held in Umuahia, key stakeholders from Ukwa West Local Government Area lambasted former Commissioner for Information, Chief Don Ubani, for his incessant verbal onslaughts against Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. Ubani, a noted member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Deputy Chief of Staff, has come under fire for engaging in what critics have termed 'destructive politics.'

Ubani's Actions Do Not Reflect Asa Community's Views

The press conference was attended by several significant figures, including the spokesperson for the Asa stakeholders, Mr. Newman Azu, who also serves as the Mayor of Ukwa West. Azu, along with the Chairman of Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Dr. Joshua Onyeike, and other stakeholders, vehemently stated that Ubani's actions do not echo the sentiments of the Asa community.

Significant Development Under Governor Otti's Administration

The stakeholders highlighted the substantial improvements the community has witnessed under Governor Otti's administration. They cited the inauguration of a significant road project by ASOPADEC, along with ongoing water projects, market renovations, and other road constructions as tangible examples of progress.

Ubani's Claims Dismissed as Lies

Dr. Onyeike specifically refuted Ubani's assertions about staff dismissals at ASOPADEC, labelling them as mere lies intended to misguide the public and malign the governor's reputation.

The stakeholders urged the public to disregard Ubani's attempts to undermine the governor. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for the current administration's positive changes in Ukwa West, which they believe are a testament to the governor's commitment to development and progress.