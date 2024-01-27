Stagnant Progress: Russia's Military Struggles in Ukraine Revealed

A week into Russia's intensified efforts to take control of eastern Ukraine, the progress of the Russian military remains stagnant. Despite the global anticipation for a swift occupation, the Russian army has been unable to make substantial advancements. This revelation comes from Professor Phillips O'Brien, a strategic studies expert at the University of St Andrews. O'Brien shared his views on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, shedding light on the current state of the Russian military in Ukraine.

Heavy Losses and Ineffective Tactics

O'Brien highlighted the fact that the Russian forces have endured heavy losses in previous campaigns, such as in Kyiv. The toll is not only physical; the psychological impacts on the soldiers are significant. The troops are exhausted, having witnessed or participated in war crimes, and are not demonstrating effective combat tactics. This, according to O'Brien, is indicative of either a strategic misstep or a sign of desperation from Russian leadership.

No Rest for the Weary

Another point of criticism from O'Brien is the lack of respite provided to the Russian soldiers. The usual rotation of troops, allowing them some rest and recuperation, is missing. This misstep, combined with the physical and psychological toll of the war, could be severely impacting the performance of the Russian military.

Ukrainian Military: Agile and Resilient

Despite Russia's heavy artillery and modern weaponry, the Ukrainian military has proved to be more agile. The Russians are slowly reinforcing their front lines, but the question remains whether Ukraine can continue to repel the Russian forces. According to O'Brien, the current Russian army may be depleted within two months. Furthermore, if the conflict transforms into a prolonged occupation, Russia would need to form a new army, likely based on conscription.

Since the beginning of the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia has suffered significant casualties and lost a large number of military assets in Ukraine. According to reports from Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 381,370 troops, along with a substantial number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and naval vessels. These losses highlight the significant struggles faced by the Russian military in Ukraine and underscore the resilience of the Ukrainian forces.