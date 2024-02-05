Staffing Woes Stall Planning Enforcement at Mid Devon Council

In the heart of Devon, a local government body grapples with significant staffing challenges. The Mid Devon Council, fitting squarely with the 73% of local authorities across the nation, is struggling to hire enforcement officers for planning. As a result, the council has been compelled to lean on agency and temporary staff, leading to an uptick in operational costs.

Strains of Staffing Shortage

Currently juggling nearly 300 active cases, the council has seen a steep reduction in high risk, complex situations. However, the staffing shortage has put the council's enforcement capabilities to the test. The council's scrutiny committee recently revealed that for most of 2023, the department was operating with a solitary officer. Presently, the council lacks any permanent enforcement officer.

Call for Improvement

The committee, under the stewardship of Cllr Rachel Gilmour, admitted that the service is underperforming. Rising to the occasion, the committee unanimously supported a call for a significant improvement within the upcoming year. In response to the challenges, the council has managed to enlist an agency officer and is planning a comprehensive review at a high level to replace the permanent staff.

Strategic Measures to Strengthen Enforcement

Despite the hurdles in recruitment, especially for roles demanding a blend of investigative acumen and adept negotiation, the council is determined to bolster enforcement. It plans to publicize successful cases as a deterrent to unauthorized construction, thereby setting an example for other local authorities. The council is also contemplating a reevaluation of resource allocation for non-chargeable enforcement activities within the planning departments.

Reflecting on the situation, Cllr Steven Keable highlighted that Mid Devon is the leading authority in the south west for timely processing of planning applications. He emphasized that the issue of recruiting professional-grade employees is not confined to the council but is a widespread problem, affecting even institutions as prestigious as the Royal Navy.