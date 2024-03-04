St Michael's Triumphs Over Gonzaga, Secures Spot in Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final

In a rain-soaked showdown at Energia Park, St Michael's College confidently defeated defending champions Gonzaga College, securing their place in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final. Ethan Black's standout performance, with tries in both halves, underscored a game that was more one-sided than anticipated, marking Michael's first final appearance since 2019.

Advertisment

Commanding Performance from Start to Finish

From the outset, St Michael's demonstrated their intent and quality, putting pressure on Gonzaga, which struggled to breach Michael's defensive line. The opening try by Ethan Black, following a dynamic team effort initiated by David Lucey, set the tone for the match. Joe Quigley's consistent kicking, adding bonuses and penalties, gave Michael's a comfortable lead by halftime. Despite Gonzaga's efforts to mount a comeback, St Michael's resilience and strategic gameplay kept their opponents at bay, culminating in a dominant 34-3 victory.

Key Players and Moments

Advertisment

Ethan Black's exceptional performance, including two crucial tries, was pivotal in Michael's victory. Joe Quigley's precision with the boot further solidified their position, contributing significantly to the scoreboard. The match also saw a strong display from St Michael's forward pack, with Riain Coogan and Chris O'Connor adding to the try tally, showcasing the depth and talent within the team. Gonzaga, despite the loss, fought valiantly, with players like N Byrne and JP Breslin showing flashes of brilliance.

Looking Ahead to the Final Showdown

With this victory, St Michael's not only avenged their previous defeat to Gonzaga but also set up an exciting St Patrick's Day final at the RDS against the victor of the match between Blackrock College and St Mary's College. This win highlights St Michael's resurgence in senior school rugby, positioning them as formidable contenders for the title. The anticipation for the final is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting to see if Michael's can carry their momentum to secure the coveted cup.

The outcome of this match not only reaffirms St Michael's status as a powerhouse in school rugby but also sets the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the Leinster Schools Senior Cup. As they prepare for the final, the team's focus, skill, and determination will be crucial factors in their quest for glory. This victory over Gonzaga serves as a testament to their hard work and talent, promising an exciting finale to the championship.