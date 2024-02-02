St. Marys Parks Director Dani Kugler Receives Prestigious '30 Under 30' Award

Dani Kugler, the City of St. Marys parks and recreation director, has been bestowed with the coveted '30 under 30' award by Parks & Recreation magazine and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The award is a testament to the dedication of young park and recreation professionals who have made monumental contributions to their communities.

First Time Recognition for St. Marys

This accolade marks a significant milestone in St. Marys history—it's the first time a park director has received such a distinction. It's an affirmation of Kugler's diligent efforts since she joined the department in 2019, during which she has significantly bolstered the city's parks and recreation department.

Impressive Achievements

Under Kugler's leadership, the department has seen a surge in online presence, a 40% increase in program participation, and an expansion in the number of events in St. Marys. Not to mention, her pivotal role in securing nearly $250,000 in grants, donations, and sponsorships. These remarkable achievements have not only earned her the '30 under 30' recognition but have also significantly enhanced the quality of community life in St. Marys.

Despite her achievements, Kugler remains grounded and focused on her community. She has conveyed her gratitude for the honor, attributing it to her team's relentless efforts. But she's not resting on her laurels. Kugler is brimming with passion and fresh ideas to further enhance the department and serve the St. Marys community, promising a future filled with growth and innovation.