St. Mary's County Gears Up for Fiscal 2025 Budget Briefing

As the calendar turns to another year, the Commissioners of St. Mary's County, Maryland, are poised to discuss the financial blueprint for the fiscal year of 2025. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the briefing is set to unravel the intricacies of the county's budget, providing a comprehensive overview of the economic considerations and fiscal strategies impacting the region. The event, which is open to the public, will take place during the commissioners' regular business meeting at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Engaging Public Participation

Recognizing the importance of public participation in governance, the commissioners have taken strides to ensure residents of St. Mary's County can easily access and contribute to these financial deliberations. The briefing will be broadcast live on the county's Government Channel 95 and also streamed on the St. Mary's County Government (SMCG) YouTube channel. This ensures that those unable to attend in person can still keep abreast of the unfolding fiscal discussions and decisions that will shape the county's future.

Online Engagement Page: A Gateway to Information and Participation

In a pioneering move to further foster community involvement, the commissioners have launched an online engagement page dedicated solely to the FY2025 budget. This platform is designed to serve as a hub of information, where community members can delve into the budgeting process, review the timeline and schedule of meetings, and revisit recordings of past meetings.

More importantly, this digital portal opens up a channel for citizens to voice their concerns and opinions on local spending priorities. This initiative underscores the county's commitment to transparency and public participation, upholding the democratic principle of 'government of the people, by the people, for the people'.