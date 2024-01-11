en English
BNN Newsroom

St. Louis County’s Luxury Homeowners Experience Tax Reduction Amid Rising Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
St. Louis County’s Luxury Homeowners Experience Tax Reduction Amid Rising Market

In St. Louis County, a peculiar trend has emerged within the property market. While the value of homes has generally risen, leading to larger tax bills for most homeowners, the luxury real estate market has experienced a contrasting scenario. Some of the county’s wealthiest residents have seen a decrease in their property values, which has led to lowering of their taxes.

Luxury Homeowners See Tax Reductions

Notable instances of this trend include Stan Kroenke, the NFL owner, who witnessed the value of his condo decrease by $200,000 to $3.8 million, resulting in a tax reduction of approximately $5,300. Similarly, Anheuser-Busch heir Steven Busch saw his home value drop by $400,000 to $1.9 million, reducing his taxes by $7,300. St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington wasn’t spared either; his home decreased in value by $100,000 to $1.9 million, reducing his taxes by $3,300.

Contrasting Trends in the Property Market

This stagnation in the luxury market stands in stark contrast to the sharp increases in property values and taxes in the county’s smaller homes and lower-income neighborhoods. The county’s affluent areas, which feature larger and more expensive homes, have seen the smallest increases in appraisals, with only a few properties actually losing value.

Factors Driving the Disparity

High-end homes have lagged behind in value increases due to factors such as rising interest rates and the wealthy’s propensity to challenge property appraisals. Meanwhile, smaller homes in lower-income neighborhoods have been hit with significant tax increases, with the average appraised value in some areas doubling and taxes rising by as much as 60%. The surge in demand for modest, single-family homes has been driven up by a shortage of new housing in the county and investment firms buying up properties, particularly starter homes.

Despite the fact that wealthy residents are more likely to appeal their property values, they still contribute a disproportionate share of the county’s tax burden. Homes valued at $1 million or more account for 10% of all taxes from single-family homeowners.

