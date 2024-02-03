St. Johnston Community Rallies Behind Local Woman Diagnosed with Leukemia

In a remarkable demonstration of solidarity, the St. Johnston community has rallied in support of one of their own, 32-year-old Patrice Mc Crossan, recently diagnosed with acute aggressive leukemia. The news, a shocking blow to Patrice and her husband Gary, who are parents to four young children aged between 7 months and 9 years, has spurred the community into action.

GoFundMe Fundraiser: A Beacon of Hope

Understanding the financial toll of cancer treatment, local resident Kirsty Curran stepped up to organize a GoFundMe raffle fundraiser for the Mc Crossan family. The response was overwhelming. Over 400 donations poured in, amassing a staggering €13,500 in a remarkably short period. The funds will go towards meeting the costs associated with Patrice's treatment, including daily chemotherapy for four weeks, numerous tests, and travel expenses for the family visiting her in the hospital in Galway.

Community Embraces the Mc Crossan Family

The St. Johnston community's efforts reflect a heartwarming commitment to ensuring that the Mc Crossan family can focus on Patrice's recovery without the added stress of financial burdens. Kirsty Curran, moved by the outpouring of generosity, expresses her deep gratitude for the support and donations.

Looking Ahead

As Patrice embarks on her treatment journey, the community continues to rally around her. Kirsty plans to update the list of contributors and hold the raffle in the upcoming weeks. The spirit of unity and support for Patrice Mc Crossan underscores the power of community when faced with a crisis.

