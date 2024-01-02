St Helier’s £120 Million Housing and Tourism Project Receives Green Light

After a contentious legal dispute, the Les Sablons housing project in St Helier, Jersey, valued at £120 million, has finally received planning permission. Developer Les Masurier successfully challenged the original decision to block the plans, paving the way for a significant boost to the island’s housing and tourism sectors.

Details of the Project

The approved project includes the construction of 238 apartments and a 103-room hotel, along with new dining options in the form of cafés and a restaurant. The development will be located in the town center, specifically between Broad Street and Commercial Street. The project aims not only to address the island’s housing shortage but also to increase tourism and create approximately 150 jobs, all without adding any financial burden to taxpayers.

The Decision Making Process

The decision to approve the project came from the Infrastructure Minister of Jersey, Deputy Tom Binet, following the Royal Court’s determination that Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, had acted unlawfully in initially refusing the development. The project had previously received backing from an independent planning inspector, whose recommendations and findings were endorsed by Binet.

Political Controversy Surrounding the Project

However, the project has been a source of discord among Jersey’s political leadership. Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore expressed disappointment over Jeune’s initial refusal and faced criticism for her stance, which was considered inappropriate given her position and lack of support for a fellow Minister’s decision. In her defense, Moore stated that the veto did not reflect the government’s priorities or the independent inspector’s advice.