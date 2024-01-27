St. Gerald's Castlebar Dethrones Summerhill in Connacht Semi-Final

In a riveting display of Gaelic football, St. Gerald's Castlebar triumphed over Summerhill College in the Connacht Colleges senior 'A' football championship semi-final. The match, hosted at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, saw the end of Summerhill College's reign as champions with a final score of 1-9 to 0-9 in favor of St. Gerald's.

St. Gerald's Secures First-Half Lead

St. Gerald's Castlebar capitalized on the strong wind and Summerhill's missteps in the first half. By the interval, they had established a solid 0-7 lead, while Summerhill, the finalists of the All-Ireland Hogan Cup in 2023, failed to register any points.

Summerhill's Second-Half Comeback

Despite a lackluster first half, Summerhill College staged a formidable comeback in the second half. The team managed to score nine points, with standout player Conor Flynn contributing six. However, their efforts fell short as St. Gerald's held onto their lead.

Deciding Goal Seals the Win

Ryan Gibbons of St. Gerald's Castlebar scored a decisive goal early in the second half, proving to be the turning point of the match. This goal, combined with their first-half lead, ensured St. Gerald's victory, dethroning Summerhill College.

With this win, St. Gerald's Castlebar will now advance to the Connacht final, where they are set to face Claregalway, the runners-up from the previous year who secured their place in the final by defeating Rice College from Westport with a score of 0-13 to 1-6.