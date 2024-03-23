St Bernard's Upper Primary Steps Up for Pancreatic Cancer UK, Honoring Late Headmaster

On an inspiring morning of March 22, 2024, the young pupils of St Bernard's Upper Primary School embarked on a meaningful journey up and down the historic Castle Steps. Their mission was simple yet profound: to raise funds and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer UK, a cause deeply intertwined with the school's legacy. The initiative, known as the Castle Steps Challenge, was not just an exercise in physical endurance but a heartfelt tribute to Kenneth Saez, the school's beloved former headmaster who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Raising Awareness and Funds

In a display of unity and compassion, students from all year groups participated in the challenge, walking tirelessly to garner sponsorships. The event was meticulously planned, with the objective of not only raising funds but also educating the school community about pancreatic cancer and its impacts. Through their efforts, the pupils managed to shine a light on a disease that often remains in the shadows, all the while rallying support for Leslie Anne Cornelio, Kenneth Saez's daughter. Cornelio is set to run in the London Marathon, further extending the campaign's reach and honoring her father's memory in a public arena.

A Legacy of Compassion

The connection between St Bernard's Upper Primary and Pancreatic Cancer UK runs deep. Kenneth Saez's passing left a void in the school community, but it also ignited a resolve to fight back against the disease that claimed his life. The Castle Steps Challenge is a testament to the enduring spirit of St Bernard's pupils and their commitment to making a difference. By linking the challenge to Leslie Anne Cornelio's marathon effort, the event has become a multi-faceted campaign, combining physical activity, community involvement, and charitable giving.

Looking Forward

As the footsteps of St Bernard's pupils echo down Castle Steps, they carry with them a message of hope and determination. The success of the Castle Steps Challenge not only contributes financially to Pancreatic Cancer UK but also serves as a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when a community comes together for a common cause. The legacy of Kenneth Saez, and the courage of Leslie Anne Cornelio, inspire us all to take steps, no matter how small, towards a world where pancreatic cancer can be defeated.