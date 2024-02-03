St Bees Priory to Host 'Space: God, The Universe and Everything' Light Show

In an enchanting blend of history, art, and technology, the 'Space: God, The Universe and Everything' sound and light show is set to take place at the historic St Bees Priory on Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15. This event is a part of 'The Light District' series, a project backed by Cumberland Council's Destination Management team and produced by Luxmuralis. Tickets, priced at £4, are available for purchase both online and at select locations, including Carlisle's Tourist Information Centre, The Beacon Museum in Whitehaven, and St Bees post office.

Pioneering a New Wave of Visual Artistry

Following the success of previous events like 'Carlisle City of Lights', the series is expanding, with the upcoming event aimed at creating a unique spectacle for West Cumbria. The iconic St Bees Priory, with its 900 years of history, will serve as the canvas for a dynamic light display unlike any seen in the region before. Councillor Anne Quilter of Cumberland Council expressed her excitement for the series' expansion, noting the suitability of the Priory as the venue for this innovative event.

A Collaborative Effort

Organized in partnership with Luxmuralis, St Bees School, St Bees Parish Council, and Sellafield Ltd, the event showcases the collaborative spirit of the community. Doug Sim of St Bees Parish Council remarked on the uniqueness of the event for West Cumbria, anticipating that the Priory will be impressively showcased in a new light.

The Light District: Illuminating History

The Light District series serves as a beacon of community involvement and cultural celebration. Through innovative events like 'Space: God, The Universe and Everything', it brings together history, art, and technology in an immersive spectacle. The series has also witnessed the 'Crown and Coronation' event, held in Carlisle between February 15 and February 17, furthering the reach of this creative initiative.