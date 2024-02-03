St. Andrew's Lutheran Church: A New Chapter Begins With Demolition and Rebuilding

Time has taken its toll on the St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, a revered 68-year-old institution nestled in the heart of Champaign at 909 S. Wright St. Frequented by students from the University of Illinois, the church's walls have echoed with countless prayers, hymns, and sermons. However, the edifice is set to be demolished next week, making way for a new era of worship within a modernized facility.

Church's Deterioration and Decisive Action

The decision to rebuild follows half a decade of deliberation over the church's deteriorating condition. Notably, the building was plagued with an archaic boiler system from 1956, a roof crying out for replacement, and a lack of ADA-compliant facilities. Committed to their congregation of approximately 30 members, the church's leadership recognized the need for a significant change. Thus, a partnership with Fairlawn Real Estate was forged, breathing new life into the church's future.

Revitalization through Rebuilding

Scheduled to open in August 2025, the new church will find its home within a 115-unit apartment complex developed by Fairlawn. The church's congregation will temporarily hold services at the nearby University YMCA, ensuring a continuity of worship. The Rev. Jon Fry expressed optimism for this transition, viewing it as an opportunity for growth and fostering stronger community connections.

Designing the Future of St. Andrew's

The newly constructed church, spanning 9,200 square feet, will feature a worship hall, offices, a kitchen, a fellowship hall, and meeting rooms. Fairlawn's chief investment officer, Will Thompson, emphasized that the new structure's design would reflect the church's unique identity while blending seamlessly with its campus location. The church will retain ownership of its space, preserving its address within the new building. The ultimate aim is to create a welcoming space, usable by various organizations, and continue St. Andrew's tradition of community engagement.