Sri Lankan Study Evaluates Genotyping Protocol in Malaria Recrudescence and Reinfection

In a definitive stride against Plasmodium falciparum malaria, a study was conducted at the central laboratory of the Anti Malaria Campaign (AMC) in Sri Lanka. Spanning from April 2014 to December 2019, the study employed Sri Lanka's national malaria treatment guidelines, which include treatment with artemether-lumefantrine (AL) and a single dose of primaquine.

Patient Monitoring and Diagnosis

Patients were scrutinized daily for the initial three days, followed by weekly check-ups for up to 28 days. In the event of fever development within a year, blood tests for malaria were conducted. Diagnosis and follow-up incorporated Giemsa-stained microscopy of blood smears, along with the collection of blood on FTA (Flinders Technology Associates) filter paper cards for genotyping and nested PCR (nPCR) confirmation.

Recurrent infections, confirmed by nPCR, were classified as late clinical failure (LCF) or late parasitological failure (LPF) based on WHO criteria. They were also classified as possible imported reinfections or local transmissions. The study implemented genotyping of msp1, msp2, and glurp genes of P. falciparum to distinguish between reinfection and recrudescence.

A Rigorous Genotyping Protocol

Adhering to standardized protocols, the analysis of genotypes involved a comparison of allele patterns from initial and recurrent infections to ascertain the nature of the recurrence. The results were interpreted based on size differences in PCR fragments, with differences indicating reinfection and shared alleles suggesting recrudescence.