Sri Lanka Launches Initiative to Combat Sexual Harassment, Promises Swift Justice

In a decisive move towards enhancing public safety, Sri Lanka's Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles, has announced a substantial initiative aimed at curbing sexual harassment and violence against women. This new initiative is set to function in tandem with the existing anti-drug campaign 'Yukthiya', marking a significant step in confronting pressing social issues in the nation.

A Resolute Response to a Growing Concern

Minister Alles addressed the growing public concern over the rise in incidents of harassment and abuse towards women and children, notably in public spaces and transportation. His speech, delivered to officers at the Weyangoda Police Division, highlighted the urgent need to address these issues in a timely and effective manner.

'109' Hotline: A Direct Line to Justice

To ensure prompt action and effective resolution, Alles encouraged victims to use the '109' hotline. The minister's announcement promises a resolution within 48 hours, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to swift justice. This hotline provides affected individuals with a direct link to law enforcement, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed without delay.

Enhancing Safety, Restoring Trust

The new initiative reflects a broader commitment to enhancing safety and responding swiftly to reports of abuse. By providing a direct line of communication with law enforcement, the proposed measures aim to restore public trust and confidence in the system. The actions taken by Minister Alles send a strong message that harassment and violence against women will not be tolerated, thereby instilling a greater sense of security among Sri Lanka's citizens.