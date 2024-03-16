Squid Game Star O Yeong-Su Convicted of Sexual Misconduct, Plans Appeal

Actor O Yeong-Su, celebrated for his role in the global hit 'Squid Game', faces a legal setback as he is convicted of sexual misconduct charges by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court. The incident, dating back to 2017, involved O allegedly hugging and kissing a woman without her consent. Despite his denial of the charges, the court handed down an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered O to undergo a 40-hour sexual offender treatment program.

Background of the Case

The controversy surrounding O Yeong-Su surfaced in 2022 when allegations against him became public. The actor, then 79, was accused of inappropriate physical contact with a woman, including hugging her and kissing her on the cheek against her wishes. O defended himself by stating that the actions were misinterpreted and that an apology issued was not an admission of guilt. The case gained significant attention, partly due to O's newfound international fame following the success of 'Squid Game'.

Court's Decision and Reactions

In its ruling, the court found the victim's testimony to be consistent and credible, leading to O's conviction. Following the verdict, O expressed his intent to appeal, maintaining his innocence and disputing the charges leveled against him. His conviction adds to a growing list of sexual misconduct allegations within the South Korean film industry, highlighting ongoing concerns over such issues.

Implications for O Yeong-Su and 'Squid Game'

O Yeong-Su's conviction casts a shadow over his illustrious career, which spans over five decades and includes a recent surge in popularity due to 'Squid Game'. The series, known for its critical and commercial success globally, brought O international recognition, including a Golden Globe win. However, his involvement in the upcoming second season of 'Squid Game' is now in question, as the industry and fans alike grapple with the implications of his conviction.