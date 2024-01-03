en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Springfield’s 2025 Budget Prioritizes Clean Water, Public Safety

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Springfield’s 2025 Budget Prioritizes Clean Water, Public Safety

Springfield’s preliminary fiscal year 2025 budget, amounting to a substantial $686 million, has been designed with a keen focus on public services and safety, accounting for 95% of the total budget. The city’s Office of Public Utilities is set to receive the lion’s share, with an allocation of $313 million — almost half of the total budget.

Water and Electric Services Prioritized

The budget earmarks a significant $314 million for water and electric services, facilitating key projects such as the installation of new sewer lines and the replacement of aging lead water lines. The cost of replacing these lead lines is anticipated to range between $100 and $130 million over the next two decades. Funding for these initiatives will be sourced from a combination of operation and maintenance funds, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) grants, potential additional loans, and the American Rescue Plan funds previously secured by the city.

Boosting Public Safety

In a bid to enhance public safety, the budget also provisions for an increase in the number of police officers, firefighters, and public works employees. This move is in line with the city’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Fiscal Management and Public Participation

The remaining $372 million of the budget will be directed towards other city initiatives. Public budget presentations are scheduled to begin on January 10, allowing citizens to gain a clearer understanding of the budget allocations and to voice their opinions. The final budget is expected to be finalized by the end of February, paving the way for strategic fiscal management and an enhanced quality of life for Springfield’s residents.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Springfield Ushers in 2024 with a Burst of Engaging Activities

By Momen Zellmi

EU's Commitment to Sustainable Development and Energy Access: Progress and Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory

By Salman Khan

Sharjah Municipality Launches Municipal Excellence Award: A Step Towards Institutional Excellence

By Israel Ojoko

BVI Court Asserts Extraterritorial Authority in Three Arrows Capital L ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 mins
BVI Court Asserts Extraterritorial Authority in Three Arrows Capital L ...
heart comment 0
Glenn Howerton Sells Venice Home: A Fusion of Classic and Contemporary Design

By BNN Correspondents

Glenn Howerton Sells Venice Home: A Fusion of Classic and Contemporary Design
TVision’s Power Score: A New Standard for Ranking Streaming Shows

By Shivani Chauhan

TVision's Power Score: A New Standard for Ranking Streaming Shows
The Crystal Illusion: The Dark Side of the Healing Crystals Boom

By BNN Correspondents

The Crystal Illusion: The Dark Side of the Healing Crystals Boom
Apple’s New Patent Hints at Revival of Smart Battery Case

By BNN Correspondents

Apple's New Patent Hints at Revival of Smart Battery Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
33 seconds
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
1 min
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
2 mins
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
2 mins
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
2 mins
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
3 mins
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
3 mins
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
3 mins
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
3 mins
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
32 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
32 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app