Spinny Report: Women Drive Demand in India's Used Car Market, Preferring Hatchbacks in Major Cities

India's pre-owned car segment is witnessing a significant transformation, with an increasing number of women opting for used vehicles, especially hatchbacks, in urban centers like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Spinny, a leading platform for pre-owned vehicles in India, has released a comprehensive report revealing intriguing trends about the preferences and demographics of used car buyers, particularly women, in March 2023.

Women Buyers at the Forefront

The report highlights that nearly 46% of the total used car purchases on Spinny's platform were made by women, marking a notable shift in the market traditionally dominated by male buyers. Hatchbacks such as the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios emerged as the most popular choices among female buyers aged between 30 and 40 years. This preference underscores the appeal of compact, easy-to-maneuver vehicles among women, especially in densely populated urban environments.

Urban Centers Lead the Way

Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are at the heart of this trend, with Delhi leading the pack with a 48% share of women buyers in the pre-owned car segment. Mumbai and Bengaluru followed closely, showcasing the increasing acceptance and demand for used cars among women in these metropolitan areas. Notably, non-metro cities such as Lucknow and Jaipur also witnessed a growth of around 20% in women buyers, indicating a broader, nationwide shift.

Driving Factors Behind the Trend

Several factors contribute to the rising number of women opting for used cars. Financial prudence, environmental consciousness, and the desire for greater autonomy are among the key reasons. Spinny's initiative 'Lady Luck,' which offered significant discounts on used car purchases in March, further fueled this trend. Additionally, the report notes that over 70% of used car buyers from Spinny's platform in 2023 were corporate professionals, highlighting the platform's appeal among working professionals seeking reliable and affordable mobility solutions.

As the used car market in India continues to evolve, the increasing participation of women buyers, especially in urban centers, signals a notable shift in consumer dynamics. This trend not only reflects changing societal norms but also underscores the growing importance of financial independence and environmental considerations in purchasing decisions. As more women turn to the pre-owned car market, it's expected that this segment will see further diversification in terms of offerings and services tailored to meet their needs and preferences, potentially shaping the future of the automotive industry in India.