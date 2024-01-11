Specsavers Invests in New Location within Connswater Retail Park

Leading optician company Specsavers has announced a significant move within east Belfast's Connswater Retail Park. The company, celebrating its 20th year in business, is investing over £600,000 in a new, larger store. The transition, set for March 18, marks a significant expansion in Specsavers' services and a testament to their enduring commitment to the east Belfast community.

Advertisment

Relocation and Expansion

Specsavers' relocation within Connswater Retail Park is no mere change of address. The new store, as directors Paula Cunningham and Lynsey Caldwell note, reflects a considerable expansion of their services. Seven testing rooms and audiology services will be on offer, allowing for a wider customer experience. The move also allows for extended operating hours, including late-night reopenings, accommodating the varying needs of the east Belfast community.

A Commitment to Community

Advertisment

Specsavers' investment in their new store goes beyond the brick-and-mortar. It signifies their two-decade relationship with the east Belfast community. The company's relocation and expansion come with the hiring and training of new staff in professional and customer service roles, further invigorating the local economy.

Connswater Retail Park's Changing Landscape

As Specsavers prepares for its move, Connswater Retail Park faces a changing retail landscape. Recent store closures, including ShoeZone and mobile phone shop EE, coupled with Sports Direct's move to a larger unit at Boucher Retail Park, indicate shifting trends within the park. Yet, Specsavers' investment and expansion within the same park show a strong commitment and optimism towards the future of retail in east Belfast.