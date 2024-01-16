Special Olympics Wyoming's Casper Jackalope Jump: Icy Plunge for a Noble Cause

The Special Olympics Wyoming is set to host the much-anticipated Casper Jackalope Jump, a fundraising event that challenges participants to take a frigid plunge into icy waters in support of athletes associated with the Special Olympics Wyoming. The event is a creative and fun-filled way to raise funds, encouraging participants to collectively contribute to the cause.

Advertisment

Challenging Fundraising Goals

Participants in the Jackalope Jump are encouraged to gather donations, with a minimum threshold of $100 required to partake in the invigorating jump and to receive a commemorative T-shirt. The challenge doesn’t stop there. Higher levels of fundraising are incentivized with various rewards. A contribution of $750 will earn the fundraiser a pair of custom socks. A donation of $1,000 will be rewarded with a duffle bag, and those who manage to raise $1,500 will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. It's important to note that these milestone rewards are individual-based and cannot be combined with team fundraising efforts.

Schools and First Responders Participation

Advertisment

The event makes a special appeal to schools and 1st Responders, inviting them to participate in this noble cause. To make it more feasible for these groups, the minimum donation threshold has been reduced to $50 for incentives. This special provision is aimed at fostering a wider community involvement and support for the Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

Online Registration and Awards

Free online registration is encouraged for the Casper Jackalope Jump, making it easily accessible for all. To add an element of competition and recognition, awards will be presented for the best costume, the largest group, and the most funds raised. These awards serve to motivate participants further, recognizing their efforts and dedication to the cause.

The Casper Jackalope Jump is more than just an event; it's an opportunity to contribute to a cause that supports over 1,600 athletes across the state. It's a testament to the power of community and the impact that every single contribution can make towards supporting the athletes of Special Olympics Wyoming.