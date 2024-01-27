Speaker Romualdez Amplifies Citizen Support with Zambales Aid Initiatives

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez graced two significant events in Zambales, highlighting the government's commitment to provide direct aid to its citizens. The first event, the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Botolan, was an initiative by the Speaker's office, aiming to provide services and financial aid totaling P500 million to approximately 80,000 residents of Zambales.

Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair: A Nexus of Aid and Services

Speaker Romualdez opened the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair, a collaboration of 46 national government agencies offering more than 170 services, including substantial cash assistance and scholarship programs. The fair is part of a broader effort to reach all 82 provinces in the country, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting the welfare of the Filipino people. The event also hosted a Pasasalamat Concert, expecting to draw a crowd of 35,000 people at the Zambales Sports Complex in Iba.

Supporting the Agricultural Sector: The FARM Program

The fair also unveiled the administration's newly launched Farmers Assistance for Recovery and Modernization (FARM) program. This initiative, a collaboration between the House of Representatives, NFA, DA, and DSWD, aligns with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to bolster the agricultural sector. The FARM program aims to provide immediate cash aid to farmers and encourage them to sell a portion of their rice produce to the NFA, thus aiding in the country's food security.

The Cash and Rice Distribution (CARD) Program: Empowering Filipino Families

The second event of the day was the Cash and Rice Distribution (CARD) Program launched in Zambales. This initiative, backed by Speaker Romualdez, the House of Representatives, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), aims to provide cash and rice assistance to qualified Filipino families. A total of 3,000 residents in Zambales received P2,000 worth of assistance during the distribution at the Iba Gymnasium Sports Center. Aside from boosting the public's purchasing power, the program also serves as a strategic measure against hoarding and price manipulation of rice stocks.

The presence of Speaker Romualdez at these events underscores the significance placed on social assistance programs by the legislative leadership. The initiatives are part of broader social service schemes aimed at supporting the welfare of the Filipino people, especially those who are in need of immediate economic relief.