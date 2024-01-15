en English
BNN Newsroom

SPC and Satlink’s Project ReCon Launch Program to Combat Marine Pollution

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
SPC and Satlink's Project ReCon Launch Program to Combat Marine Pollution

In an innovative stride towards sustainable ocean resource management, The Pacific Community (SPC) has launched a program to redeploy recycled buoys from drifting Fish Aggregating Devices (dFADs) in their region, beginning with the waters of New Caledonia. This initiative forms part of Project ReCon, a circular economy project developed by tech company Satlink in 2022.

Combating Marine Pollution with Recycled Buoys

The newly launched program aims to combat marine pollution by reconditioning buoys from dFADs stranded on the shores of Pacific countries and territories. These devices, lost by industrial purse seine fishers, are converted into valuable resources for use on nearshore anchored Fish Aggregating Devices (aFADs). The SPC has been monitoring and collecting data on these stranded devices since 2019, in a concerted effort involving fisheries departments, NGOs, and local communities.

A Circular Economy Approach to Ocean Resource Management

Dr Graham Pilling, Deputy Director of SPC’s Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Marine Ecosystems division, emphasized the commitment to sustainable ocean resource management through a circular economy approach. With over 30,000 buoys deployed annually by industrial fishers, many of which end up on Pacific shores, the need to address marine pollution is clear. Project ReCon, through its collaboration with the SPC, aims to mitigate the environmental impacts of these stranded buoys.

Collective Efforts Towards a Sustainable Pacific Ocean

Kathryn Gavira of Satlink underscored the collective efforts towards a sustainable Pacific Ocean. The reconditioning process involves support from over 20 companies, and a thorough evaluation by Satlink, the SPC, and other partners to ascertain the buoys’ suitability for reuse. The initiative is set to expand to the Cook Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia in the coming months. Project ReCon symbolizes a global effort to establish a circular economy and alleviate marine pollution from industrial fishing by reusing stranded buoys from dFADs in collaboration with regional organizations, fisheries departments, NGOs, and local communities.

BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

