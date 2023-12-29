SpaceX Preps for Dual Launches: A Closer Look at the X-37B and Starlink Missions

In an awe-inspiring close to the year, SpaceX is set to perform two significant rocket launches on December 28 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first event will see the secretive X-37B spaceplane hitch a ride aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, with the launch slated for 8:07 p.m. EST. A few hours later, at 11:01 p.m., a Falcon 9 rocket will ascend, carrying 23 Starlink broadband satellites destined for low Earth orbit.

Reaching New Heights with X-37B

Marking a first, the U.S. military’s X-37B spaceplane will be deployed via a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, promising to reach unprecedented altitudes. The X-37B, an uncrewed vehicle that operates autonomously, carries various experiments for the Department of the Air Force and its partners. Among the research onboard is a NASA experiment designed to explore sustainable options for astronauts on future deep-space missions. This mission adds to the X-37B’s impressive record, having spent over 3,700 days in space on other uncrewed missions.

Starlink: Connectivity for the Future

The second launch involves a Falcon 9 rocket deploying another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This Starlink mission marks the 12th flight for its first-stage booster, underscoring SpaceX’s dedication to reusability and space exploration. The Starlink mega constellation currently boasts over 5,200 operational satellites, testament to SpaceX’s aggressive launch schedule.

SpaceX: A Year in Review

These launches will be SpaceX’s 97th and 98th for the year, edging the company closer to a century of launches for the first time in a single year. This represents a significant increase from the 26 launches in 2020 and the 61 in 2022. The company has one more launch planned for December 30, solidifying 2023 as a landmark year for SpaceX. The aggressive launch schedule underscores SpaceX’s commitment to expanding the Starlink mega constellation, with plans potentially to swell the numbers to as many as 42,000 satellites.