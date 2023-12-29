SpaceX Preps for Dual Launches: A Closer Look at the X-37B and Starlink Missions
In an awe-inspiring close to the year, SpaceX is set to perform two significant rocket launches on December 28 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first event will see the secretive X-37B spaceplane hitch a ride aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, with the launch slated for 8:07 p.m. EST. A few hours later, at 11:01 p.m., a Falcon 9 rocket will ascend, carrying 23 Starlink broadband satellites destined for low Earth orbit.
Reaching New Heights with X-37B
Marking a first, the U.S. military’s X-37B spaceplane will be deployed via a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, promising to reach unprecedented altitudes. The X-37B, an uncrewed vehicle that operates autonomously, carries various experiments for the Department of the Air Force and its partners. Among the research onboard is a NASA experiment designed to explore sustainable options for astronauts on future deep-space missions. This mission adds to the X-37B’s impressive record, having spent over 3,700 days in space on other uncrewed missions.
Starlink: Connectivity for the Future
The second launch involves a Falcon 9 rocket deploying another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This Starlink mission marks the 12th flight for its first-stage booster, underscoring SpaceX’s dedication to reusability and space exploration. The Starlink mega constellation currently boasts over 5,200 operational satellites, testament to SpaceX’s aggressive launch schedule.
SpaceX: A Year in Review
These launches will be SpaceX’s 97th and 98th for the year, edging the company closer to a century of launches for the first time in a single year. This represents a significant increase from the 26 launches in 2020 and the 61 in 2022. The company has one more launch planned for December 30, solidifying 2023 as a landmark year for SpaceX. The aggressive launch schedule underscores SpaceX’s commitment to expanding the Starlink mega constellation, with plans potentially to swell the numbers to as many as 42,000 satellites.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments