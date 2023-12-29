en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

SpaceX Preps for Dual Launches: A Closer Look at the X-37B and Starlink Missions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:53 pm EST
SpaceX Preps for Dual Launches: A Closer Look at the X-37B and Starlink Missions

In an awe-inspiring close to the year, SpaceX is set to perform two significant rocket launches on December 28 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first event will see the secretive X-37B spaceplane hitch a ride aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, with the launch slated for 8:07 p.m. EST. A few hours later, at 11:01 p.m., a Falcon 9 rocket will ascend, carrying 23 Starlink broadband satellites destined for low Earth orbit.

Reaching New Heights with X-37B

Marking a first, the U.S. military’s X-37B spaceplane will be deployed via a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, promising to reach unprecedented altitudes. The X-37B, an uncrewed vehicle that operates autonomously, carries various experiments for the Department of the Air Force and its partners. Among the research onboard is a NASA experiment designed to explore sustainable options for astronauts on future deep-space missions. This mission adds to the X-37B’s impressive record, having spent over 3,700 days in space on other uncrewed missions.

Starlink: Connectivity for the Future

The second launch involves a Falcon 9 rocket deploying another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This Starlink mission marks the 12th flight for its first-stage booster, underscoring SpaceX’s dedication to reusability and space exploration. The Starlink mega constellation currently boasts over 5,200 operational satellites, testament to SpaceX’s aggressive launch schedule.

SpaceX: A Year in Review

These launches will be SpaceX’s 97th and 98th for the year, edging the company closer to a century of launches for the first time in a single year. This represents a significant increase from the 26 launches in 2020 and the 61 in 2022. The company has one more launch planned for December 30, solidifying 2023 as a landmark year for SpaceX. The aggressive launch schedule underscores SpaceX’s commitment to expanding the Starlink mega constellation, with plans potentially to swell the numbers to as many as 42,000 satellites.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

By BNN Correspondents

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor ...
heart comment 0
From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs

By Momen Zellmi

From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs
Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed

By Justice Nwafor

Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed
£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey

By Saboor Bayat

£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey
Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes

By BNN Correspondents

Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes
Latest Headlines
World News
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
16 seconds
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
55 seconds
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
1 min
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
3 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
3 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
12 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
14 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
14 mins
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
15 mins
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app