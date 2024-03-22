Souths Coach Demetriou Shakes Up Squad, Drops Cook for Roosters Clash in NRL Shocker

Under-pressure South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou is making headlines with another unexpected selection decision, sidelining star hooker Damien Cook for the upcoming battle against the Roosters. In an attempt to reverse the team's fortunes after a disappointing 0-2 start to the season, Demetriou is shifting Cook to the bench, favoring Siliva Havili to start. This move follows the recent dropping of halfback Lachlan Ilias, marking a significant strategy shift for the Rabbitohs.

Strategic Overhaul in the Rabbitohs Camp

Demetriou's decision to bench Cook, an established NSW No.9 and a key player for the Rabbitohs, signals a bold attempt to inject new energy into the team. Cook, known for his speed and playmaking ability, has been a central figure for South Sydney, but the coach believes a new approach is necessary to overcome the team's early-season struggles. Havili's promotion to starting hooker is seen as a move to provide a different dynamic from the game's outset.

Rising Talents and Team Dynamics

With Cook moving to the bench, attention is also turning to the team's depth in the hooker position. Peter Mamouzelos, viewed as Cook's eventual successor, remains in the reserves, signaling the Rabbitohs' long-term planning. Meanwhile, Dean Hawkins steps up to replace Ilias as halfback, bringing a calm presence and a deep understanding of the game to the field. Demetriou praises Hawkins' development and readiness for first-grade challenges.

Implications for the Rabbitohs' Season

This selection shake-up comes at a critical juncture for the Rabbitohs, as they seek to avoid a demoralizing 0-3 start. The decision to bench a player of Cook's caliber reflects the high stakes and Demetriou's willingness to make tough calls. As the Rabbitohs prepare to face a formidable Roosters team, all eyes will be on the impact of these strategic adjustments. The team's performance in this pivotal clash could set the tone for the remainder of their season.