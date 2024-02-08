Southport's Half Term Extravaganza: Mud, Mysteries, and More

Mud, Mysteries, and More: Southport's Half Term Extravaganza Unfolds

Advertisment

As the half term approaches, Southport gears up to offer an array of activities that cater to every family's taste. From February 10-18, the annual Mudfest at WWT Martin Mere will invite families to immerse themselves in a world of muddy adventures, complete with an obstacle course, a mud kitchen, wild crafts, and the much-anticipated North West Puddle Jumping Championships (entry fee: 50p). This unique event not only promises fun but also underscores the importance of mud for wildlife, providing an opportunity for hands-on interaction with nature.

For those seeking a coastal escape, Formby Beach, with its free admission for National Trust members, presents a picturesque landscape to explore. Visitors can bask in the beach's natural beauty, try their luck at spotting red squirrels, and delve into the rich history of the area.

A Victorian Retreat and Egyptian Exploration

Advertisment

Nestled on the Southport Promenade, King's Gardens offers a Victorian retreat in the heart of the town. This Grade II listed park is home to ornate shelters, a Venetian Bridge, unique play areas, mini golf, a visitor centre, and a café. It serves as a perfect blend of history and modern amenities, making it an ideal destination for families.

History buffs and the curious-minded will find delight in Southport's Egyptology museum at The Atkinson. This interactive display features Anne Goodison's collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts, including a decorated coffin lid and the Mummy of Nes-Amun. The museum provides a captivating exploration into the life and culture of ancient Egypt, offering free admission to all visitors.

Beyond the Outdoors: Indoor Adventures and Cultural Delights

Advertisment

In addition to these outdoor attractions, Southport also offers a host of indoor activities and events. Craft workshops, magic shows, Chinese New Year celebrations, inflatable arenas, entertainment centers, and a musical performance are just a few of the options available to keep kids entertained during the half term.

Moreover, traveling to these destinations is made easy and affordable thanks to Merseyrail. With family ticket offers and multiple station locations, exploring Southport's half term activities has never been more convenient.

Embracing the Joy of Discovery

Advertisment

As families prepare to embark on their half term adventures, Southport stands ready to offer a diverse range of experiences. From the muddy delights of WWT Martin Mere to the historical mysteries of the Egyptology museum, this coastal town promises a holiday filled with discovery, learning, and fun.

So, as the schools close their doors for the half term, Southport flings open its arms, inviting families to come, explore, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Mud, mysteries, and more: Southport's half term extravaganza awaits.