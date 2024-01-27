South Tyneside Council Tackles Waste Disposal Amid Crew Strikes

In an effort to manage the ongoing disruption in waste collection services, South Tyneside Council has launched a temporary waste disposal scheme. Nine drop-off points across the borough have been established to handle surplus household waste. The disposal points will be available from January 27th to February 3rd, from 9 am to 3:30 pm daily. Residents are encouraged to use these sites for the disposal of additional bagged domestic waste. However, it should be noted that trade waste, hazardous materials, and bulky items like furniture are not accepted at these drop-off points.

Mitigating the Impact of Industrial Action

The Council's initiative is a response to the ongoing industrial action by waste collection crews, a situation that has resulted in a temporary interruption of regular waste collection services. The waste department staff who belong to the GMB and Unite unions are on strike, but they are expected to resume work on January 30. To ensure no site is overwhelmed, the council has arranged for full skips to be replaced with empty ones throughout the day. In addition, no skips will be left on-site overnight, and residents are urged not to leave waste beside full skips.

Encouraging Recycling and Community Support

While addressing the immediate challenge, South Tyneside Council continues to encourage recycling. The Recycling Village has been recommended for the disposal of excess recyclable materials. The council spokesperson emphasized the importance of community support during this challenging period. Residents are urged to help each other reach these drop-off points and manage their waste responsibly. The council also requested residents to only put out grey bins for collection when the crews return to work.

Weather Woes and Waste Management

The difficulties are compounded by bad weather, which has led to the spread of litter across the borough. However, the council, in collaboration with its partners, is taking swift action to handle the situation. The council reassures its residents that it is doing everything in its power to ensure that normal services are resumed as soon as possible and the borough remains clean and safe.