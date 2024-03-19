South Korea's Workforce to Shrink by 2028 Due to Aging Population and Low Birth Rate

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea faces a demographic dilemma as both its economically active population and the number of employees are set to decline starting in 2028, the Korea Employment Information Service (KEIS) reveals. This projection underscores the challenges of the country's low birth rate and aging population, signaling potential labor shortages and economic repercussions.

Advertisment

Demographic Dynamics

The KEIS report highlights a critical shift in South Korea's labor market, forecasting a peak of 29.49 million in the economically active population by 2027, before a downturn to 29.24 million by 2032. Employment trends mirror this trajectory, with the number of employed individuals expected to rise until 2027, reaching 28.78 million, then decreasing to 28.4 million by 2032. This stark comparison to the previous decade's growth, which saw an increase of over 3 million employed individuals, reflects the impending demographic crunch.

Industry Impact and Labor Needs

Advertisment

Anticipated labor shortages span various sectors, with the health care and welfare service industry facing the most significant demand for additional workers, estimated at 138,000 by 2032. Manufacturing and the wholesale and retail sectors also project substantial needs. Without an adequate workforce supply, achieving a sustainable economic growth rate between 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent will be challenging, according to KEIS. The agency predicts a requirement for an additional 894,000 workers, or 89,000 annually, to maintain economic momentum.

Addressing the Workforce Woes

South Korea's government is grappling with the implications of these projections, exploring measures to mitigate the workforce decline and its broader economic impact. Strategies include financial incentives for families, easing regulations on hiring foreign workers, and initiatives to boost the fertility rate, which plummeted to a record low of 0.72 in 2023. However, societal factors such as high housing costs, competitive education environments, and shifting marriage trends continue to challenge these efforts.

As South Korea stands at the precipice of a demographic and economic shift, the coming years will be critical in shaping the country's ability to adapt and thrive amidst these challenges. The KEIS report serves as a clarion call to action, emphasizing the need for comprehensive and innovative solutions to counteract the impending labor shortage and ensure economic resilience.