South Florida's Real Estate Boom: Church Properties Become Prime Targets for Redevelopment

In a testament to the ever-changing urban landscape, South Florida is witnessing a distinctive trend in its ongoing real estate boom. Developers are increasingly setting their sights on church properties for redevelopment, initiating a fresh wave of urban metamorphosis.

Turning Sanctuaries into Skylines

Since 2020, developers have proposed or started over 12 projects aimed at transforming church properties into residential and commercial spaces. The ambitious plans promise to add more than 2,021 residential units and 338,300 square feet of commercial space, effectively reshaping the region's real estate contour. Among these ventures, Key International's proposal stands out. The company plans to construct a 42-story L-shaped tower next to Miami's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, a move that will simultaneously modernize the city's skyline while preserving the historic structure of the church.

Repurposing Heritage for Modern Needs

Several other projects involve the innovative repurposing of church properties into retail and restaurant spaces. For instance, the First Miami Presbyterian Church lot is poised to see a new condo tower, courtesy of Key International and Arnaud Karsenti's 13th Floor Investments. In a similar vein, Cavache Properties is set to launch Old Town Square II in Pompano Beach on the site of the former Christ United Methodist Church.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Miami and West Palm Beach are also slated for redevelopment. Arden Group, which is reconsidering its initial project plan, aims to preserve and retrofit the Miami-based church's historic sanctuary for commercial uses. On the other hand, Steve Ross' Related Companies is developing the 25-story One Flagler next to the West Palm Beach branch of the church.

Future of Church Properties in South Florida

Other developers are following suit in this church property makeover. SP Developments and Continua Developments are planning to replace the Church of God Evangelical in North Miami with an apartment building. Meanwhile, Eduardo Pelaez, after encountering structural issues with his initial plan for the Fourth Avenue Church of God, is considering a workforce housing project.

Elm Springs plans to convert the former Rader Memorial United Methodist Church into retail and restaurant spaces. Also, Smith & Henzy Advisory Group is developing affordable housing on land owned by the Archdiocese of Miami. Lastly, CC Homes recently purchased a site from Christ Journey Church for a new residential project. The church intends to use the sale proceeds to build a new sanctuary, thereby embodying the symbiotic relationship between faith and real estate in this burgeoning trend.