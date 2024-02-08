South Euclid Invites Developers to Build Homes on 70 Vacant Lots

In the heart of Ohio, the City of South Euclid is embarking on an ambitious mission to breathe new life into approximately 70 vacant residential lots. Collaborating with One South Euclid (OSE), the city's community development corporation, a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued, inviting developers to submit their visionary plans for constructing new homes on these sites by May 1.

A Call to Dreamers and Builders

South Euclid is in search of developers who can demonstrate not just expertise, but a strong vision for designing and building homes tailored to first-time buyers. These homes should adhere to universal design standards, allowing for aging in place and ensuring accessibility for all.

The vacant lots, scattered throughout the city, are remnants of the foreclosure crisis that impacted the region from 2008 to 2019. The Bexley-Rowland and Cedar Center neighborhoods were hit particularly hard, bearing the brunt of the demolitions that followed.

Simplifying the Building Process

To streamline the construction process, South Euclid has established a residential infill overlay district. This strategic move eliminates the need for variances that were previously required under the old zoning code, making it easier for developers to bring their designs to life.

This initiative is part of a larger housing development effort in the city. Ongoing projects like the Lowden Place development and planned future home constructions are testament to South Euclid's commitment to revitalizing its residential landscape.

Evaluation and Resources

Proposals will be evaluated by OSE's Revitalization Committee on a rolling basis. Selected developers will have the opportunity to contribute to the transformation of South Euclid, building homes that reflect the city's forward-thinking approach to housing.

Resources and information about the RFP can be found at onesoutheuclid.org/infill. As South Euclid and OSE work together to reimagine their cityscape, they invite developers to join them in shaping a vibrant, inclusive, and thriving community.

In the spirit of revitalization and growth, South Euclid is not just building homes; it's creating a legacy. And it's inviting dreamers and builders to be a part of this transformative journey.