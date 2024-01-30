South Africa's Unemployment Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb Amid Election Strategies?

South Africa finds itself grappling with an alarming unemployment crisis, with data from the third quarter of 2023 revealing an unprecedented 41.2% unemployment rate, the highest globally. The current crisis, which has left 11.7 million South Africans jobless, is seen as a culmination of three decades of underwhelming economic performance under the African National Congress (ANC). As the nation stands on the precipice of an existential crossroad, the need to address the jobs crisis has acquired an acute urgency, particularly for political parties in the forthcoming election.

The Crisis and Political Response

President Cyril Ramaphosa, cognizant of the dire situation, has hinted at the introduction of a basic income grant to alleviate the crisis, despite the nation's fiscal constraints. However, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has cautioned about the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the social support system while extending a monthly payout until March 2025. The National Treasury's struggle to sell spending cuts to the government has led to difficulties in withdrawing support for the unemployed, further complicating the situation.

Political Parties' Strategies

Simultaneously, political parties are capitalizing on the unemployment debacle as part of their election strategies. Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Build One South Africa (BOSA) political party, has unveiled a comprehensive ‘Jobs Plan Manifesto’ aimed at resolving the high unemployment rate. The manifesto proposes the creation of two million jobs within five years, education reform, building a capable state, and fostering a safer environment. The focus on unemployment and education reform underscores the urgent need to address the country's economic and employment predicament.

Economic Impact on Sectors

Parallel to the political discourse, the economy is witnessing significant employment decline, particularly in the metals and engineering sector, which has lost 214,636 jobs since 2008. The closure of ArcelorMittal South Africa's operations is a significant factor, exacerbating the unemployment crisis and affecting downstream industries, which account for 90% of employment in the sector. A combination of low economic growth, anaemic gross fixed capital formation, electricity, and logistical challenges are cited as reasons for the closures, requiring urgent intervention and reform.

In conclusion, South Africa's soaring unemployment rate warrants immediate attention and decisive action. As the nation gears up for the election, it remains to be seen how political parties can effectively address this crisis, prioritizing jobs over other concerns, as stressed by Mark Heywood, head of political strategy at Change Starts Now.