Sousse Hosts Inaugural Regional Crowdfunding Conference to Fuel Tunisian Startups

SOUSSE, March 6 (TAP) - In a significant stride towards financial innovation, the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII), in collaboration with French international technical cooperation agency "Expertise France," launched the first Regional Conference on Crowdfunding in Sousse.

Advertisment

Aimed at bolstering startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through public funding, this initiative marks a pivotal moment for Tunisia's entrepreneurial landscape.

Unveiling Crowdfunding's Potential

The conference highlighted the importance of crowdfunding as a viable funding mechanism in the governorates of Monastir, Mahdia, and Kairouan. According to Fatma Thabet Chiboub, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, crowdfunding serves as a financial innovation leveraged to fund projects by mobilizing individual savings via online platforms. This approach is designed to facilitate a direct and transparent connection between project owners and citizens, thereby altering traditional funding methods.

Advertisment

Strategic Implementation and Regulation

Omar Bouzouada, CEO of APII, underscored the innovative nature of crowdfunding, emphasizing its role in enabling participation from individuals and various organizations through digital platforms. To ensure the integrity and effectiveness of this funding mechanism, strict regulatory measures will be enforced by three main bodies: the BCT for credits, microfinance associations for donations, and the Financial Market Council (CMF) for capital participation. This regulation aims to support young entrepreneurs in launching innovative projects with a value not exceeding TND 2 million, with individual contributions capped at TND 20,000 per participant.

Empowering Tunisian Expatriates and SMEs

The conference also shed light on how crowdfunding could act as a catalyst for mobilizing financial resources among Tunisian expatriates, encouraging them to invest in the productive economy. By fostering a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem, crowdfunding stands to significantly impact Tunisia's development process, particularly in supporting startups and SMEs across various stages of growth.

As Tunisia looks towards the next Regional Conference on Crowdfunding in Tozeur in September 2024, the groundwork laid in Sousse offers a promising glimpse into the future of entrepreneurial funding. This initiative not only demonstrates a commitment to financial innovation but also underscores the potential for crowdfunding to transform the economic landscape, empowering project owners and contributors alike.