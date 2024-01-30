Sophie Turner's Ski Trip Fuels Romance Rumors with Peregrine Pearson

On a snowy mountain, amidst the laughter and camaraderie of friends, a new romance may be blossoming. Sophie Turner, English actress and former 'Game of Thrones' star, recently shared a series of photos from a ski trip with friends, including her rumored boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson. The images, posted on social media, present a jovial atmosphere, capturing the group's shared moments of joy. One notable picture features Sophie and Peregrine in a cozy selfie, with Sophie tagging Peregrine, hinting at more than just friendship.

An Emerging Romance?

Speculations about Sophie and Peregrine's romantic involvement first surfaced when they were spotted sharing an intimate kiss in Paris. While Sophie has not publicly committed to a relationship, sources close to her suggest she enjoys Peregrine's company and is open to exploring a romantic relationship. This development comes after Sophie filed for divorce from singer Joe Jonas in September, with whom she shares two children.

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Standing at the brink of inheriting the title of the 5th Viscount Cowdray and the Cowdray Estate in West Sussex, Peregrine Pearson, 29, is a figure of intrigue. With a reported net worth exceeding £224 million, Peregrine is considered one of Britain's most eligible bachelors. His educational background in business from the University of West London and director positions within his family's estate and a property development company further amplify his prominence. Notably, Peregrine was previously linked to Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Post-Divorce Developments

Following her divorce with Joe Jonas, Sophie has been navigating her personal life with discretion. The ski trip and her association with Peregrine mark her first possible romantic endeavor post-divorce. As Sophie continues to explore her newfound freedom and possible romance, her ex-husband Joe Jonas seems to have moved on as well, adding another layer to their evolving post-marital narratives.