Sony Invests in African Game Studio Carry1st to Tap into Untapped Gaming Market

Sony, a leading global brand in the entertainment industry, has strategically invested in Carry1st, a Cape Town-based video game studio. This investment, made through the Sony Innovation Fund, marks Sony's commitment to expanding the PlayStation's presence in Africa and exploring significant commercial opportunities in the gaming industry.

Unleashing Africa's Untapped Gaming Potential

Cordel Robbin Coker, CEO and co-founder of Carry1st, emphasized the potential of Africa as an untapped market for the video game industry. The Sub-Saharan African gaming industry, projected to surpass $1 billion in revenue by 2024, presents a significant growth opportunity for companies like Sony. This investment is a part of Sony's larger vision to tap into the next billion gamers, with a keen focus on countries like Nigeria, Morocco, and Algeria where console adoption is rapidly increasing.

Carry1st: Facilitating Sony's Market Strategy and Digital Payments

Carry1st's role in this partnership extends beyond game development. The company is committed to supporting Sony in broadening PlayStation's market strategy in the region and facilitating digital payments. As the console business model shifts from in-store physical sales to online experiences with digital downloads and in-app purchases, Carry1st is poised to play a crucial role.

Carry1st's innovative payment service, Pay1st, allows gamers to use local payment methods, such as bank accounts, M-Pesa, and mobile wallets, to purchase games. This service is particularly valuable in a region where many gamers buy devices from local resellers.

Carry1st's Vision: Developing Original Titles

While Carry1st has primarily focused on developing mobile games for clients like Activision, the company is now planning to develop its own original titles. With three new games currently in development, Carry1st is set to make waves in the gaming industry.

This strategic investment from Sony is expected to bring the best games in the world to players across Africa, marking a significant step towards realizing the potential of the African gaming market. As the inaugural investment from the Sony Innovation Fund: Africa, this partnership highlights the increasing recognition of Africa's untapped potential in the gaming industry.