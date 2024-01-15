Sony Gears Up for A9 III Launch with Essential Firmware Updates

In an anticipatory move ahead of the much-awaited Sony A9 III camera, Sony has unveiled firmware updates for its HVL-F60RM2 and HVL-F46RM flashguns. The updates, both being version 2.00, are designed not only to bolster stability during charging but also to ensure compatibility with the innovative global shutter feature of the Sony A9 III. This compatibility permits Global Shutter Sync photography across the entire spectrum of shutter speed ranges, offering more effective flash exposures than what conventional High-Speed Sync photography can deliver.
Unveiling the Compatibilities and The Future
The firmware updates bring along a new feature called Flash charge Priority setting. When this setting is switched to STABLE, it ensures more consistent firing, albeit at the cost of an extended charging time. This release aligns with Sony's diligent preparation for the unveiling of the A9 III, a camera that boasts a global shutter capable of syncing with flashes at astounding speeds of up to 1/80,000 sec.
Keeping Pace with Innovation
This technical leap necessitates firmware updates for existing flashguns to ensure they can keep pace with the new camera's advanced specifications. It's not explicitly mentioned if other flashes and strobes would require a firmware update to work harmoniously with the A9 III's maximum sync speed. However, in a bid to ensure a seamless transition, Sony has also rolled out a mass update on a multitude of its lenses.
Preparing for the Arrival of A9 III
This move is a clear indicator of Sony's preparation for the imminent arrival of the A9 III, ensuring that the lenses can seamlessly integrate with the new specs. Users are urged to visit the manufacturer's product support page for information on the availability of updates and the procedure for installation. Other camera manufacturers like Leica and Nikon are also releasing firmware updates - a clear signal that the industry is working tirelessly to fix issues and boost performance across the board.