Sony Eyes African Gaming Market with Investment in Carry1st

Sony, the global electronics and gaming giant, has tactically invested in Carry1st, a Cape Town-based video game studio. The investment was made through Sony's Innovation Fund venture arm, signifying their focus on the bourgeoning African gaming market. The exact investment figure remains veiled, but the primary goal of this partnership is to explore new commercial landscapes, with both firms currently in the initial stages of cooperation.

Carry1st, founded in 2018, has swiftly established itself as a leader in creating social and casual puzzle-based mobile games specifically for the African market. The firm's localized payment service, Pay1st, provides African gamers with the ability to purchase games using local payment methods. This strategic approach bridges the gap between the global gaming industry and the unique needs of the African market.

Cordel Robbin-Coker, Carry1st's CEO, spotlighted Africa as the upcoming hub for video game growth. He emphasized the continent's latent potential for console adoption, particularly in countries like Nigeria, Morocco, and Algeria. Carry1st is also gearing up to produce its original titles, with three new games currently in the development pipeline.

Investing in the Future of African Gaming

Sony's investment in Carry1st is seen as a strategic move to tap into the growing potential of the African gaming market and to broaden PlayStation's presence on the continent. The gaming industry in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to exceed $1 billion in revenue by 2024, presenting a significant growth opportunity for global gaming corporations like Sony.

Additionally, Sony anticipates record-breaking sales of 25 million PlayStation 5 units in its 2023 fiscal year, aiming for the finest year in PlayStation's history. This ambition persists despite the initial shortages due to chip scarcity and supply chain disruptions.

This investment in Carry1st marks the inaugural financial commitment of the Sony Innovation Fund: Africa. This fund, launched in October 2023, was created by Sony to invest in early-stage startups in Africa's entertainment industry. As a result, Sony's venture into Africa is not merely an investment but a strategic move to expand its footprint and influence in the global gaming arena.