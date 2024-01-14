en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball’s Legacy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball’s Legacy

In a significant sports move, the St. Louis Cardinals have signed Sonny Gray, the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award last year, in a three-year, $75 million deal. The renowned baseball pitcher shared his excitement and admiration for the team’s enduring philosophies, popularly known as “The Cardinal Way,” at his first appearance at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up.

Embracing The Cardinal Way

Gray, a Tennessee native who once caught the Cardinals’ draft radar, spoke passionately about the deep-rooted resonance the team holds for him. He mentioned a personal connection, associating the cardinal bird with the remembrance of lost loved ones. His anticipation to contribute to the Cardinals’ legacy is palpable, signifying his commitment to the organization’s rich history and future aspirations.

Teaming Up With Willson Contreras

Expressing eagerness to collaborate with his new battery mate, Willson Contreras, Gray emphasized the importance of teamwork and synergy. He acknowledged the significance of working with the coaching staff, including Dusty Blake, to enhance his performance. The pitcher stressed on the necessity of growth and adaptation while honoring the foundational tenets shaping his career.

Anticipating Spring Training

With spring training looming in Jupiter, Florida, Gray is diligently preparing for the upcoming season. He is projected to be the leading contender to start on Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The involvement and enthusiasm of his family have been highlighted as integral to his transition to the Cardinals. The team’s President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, has expressed optimism about the 2024 season following this significant addition.

Addressing the subpar performance of the 2023 season, the Cardinals have made several strategic moves. These include adding Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn to the starting pitching rotation and agreeing to one-year contracts with several players. The organization is closely monitoring financial uncertainties, including a TV deal with Diamond Sports, but this hasn’t impacted the team’s spending this winter.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 mins ago
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
As the spring season unfurls its vivid palette, residents of Wichita and surrounding areas in Kansas are urged to remain alert to the insidious presence of invasive plant species in their backyards. The two primary culprits causing concern in the region are the bush honeysuckle and callery pear trees, both known for their tenacity and
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
1 hour ago
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother's Tale
3 hours ago
Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother's Tale
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
17 mins ago
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
31 mins ago
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
1 hour ago
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
32 seconds
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
36 seconds
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
1 min
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
1 min
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
1 min
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
2 mins
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
2 mins
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app