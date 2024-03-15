Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in to Face Thailand Despite Asian Cup Scandal, Boosting South Korea's World Cup Qualifier Chances

South Korea and Thailand are poised for a pivotal showdown in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with matches scheduled for March 21 and 26 in Seoul and Bangkok, respectively. In a surprising turn of events, South Korea has named both Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in in its squad, despite the duo's recent involvement in a high-profile altercation at the Asian Cup earlier this year.

Unexpected Inclusion After the Conflict

The altercation between Son, aged 31, and his 23-year-old teammate Lee occurred during a team dinner on February 5, just before South Korea's defeat to Jordan in the Asian Cup semifinals. The dispute, which started over a ping-pong game, escalated quickly, resulting in Son dislocating his finger while trying to stop a punch from Lee. Despite the incident, which was labeled as the national team's biggest scandal, both players have been called up for the upcoming qualifiers. This decision has been met with mixed reactions, with many in Thailand expressing disappointment, as their chances of victory would have been higher without facing the Korean stars.

Reconciliation and Selection

Following the incident, Lee flew to London to apologize to Son, leading to a reconciliation between the two. This gesture, along with intervention from coach Hwang Sun-hong, appears to have played a crucial role in their inclusion in the national team. Siam Sport reported that despite the controversy, South Korea emphasizes the need for high-quality players against Thailand, hence the decision to retain both Son and Lee for the crucial matches.

Continued Criticism and Support

Despite their selection, criticism continues, particularly from Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has been vocal about his disapproval of Lee's behavior. Hong's comments reflect a segment of opinion that questions the impact of individual temperament on team dynamics. Nonetheless, the inclusion of both players underscores a clear focus on national team success over internal disputes, a sentiment echoed by fans and sports analysts alike.

As South Korea gears up to face Thailand, the spotlight is not only on the upcoming matches but also on the ability of Son and Lee to put their past differences aside for national glory. Their participation adds an intriguing layer to the qualifiers, highlighting the complex interplay between individual controversies and team aspirations. With both players back in the fold, South Korea's chances look promising, but the true test will be on the field, where strategy, teamwork, and reconciliation will play out in real time.