en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Somalia’s Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Somalia’s Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has announced the suspension of a regional football tournament in Mogadishu due to escalating incidents of crowd trouble. This abrupt halt, scheduled to last for at least three days, comes in response to the chaos caused by football hooligans who injured players by pelting stones at a bus carrying footballers from the Southwest State.

Chaos on the Field

The decision to suspend the tournament was made following a series of disruptions during matches, which raised serious safety concerns for players, match officials, and spectators alike. The Federation found it incumbent to address these security issues promptly to prevent any potential harm.

A Setback for Local Sports

The suspension of the tournament comes as a significant setback for the local sports community, which had been eagerly anticipating the competition. The tournament was seen as an avenue to promote unity and sportsmanship amongst the local population. The sudden suspension has dampened the spirits of the local football enthusiasts.

Towards a Safer Environment

As part of their response, the SFF is working closely with local authorities to investigate the unpleasant incidents. The Federation is focused on establishing measures to ensure a safer environment for all participants in future events. Meanwhile, the Federation’s primary focus is on resolving the issues that led to the suspension and finding a way to safely resume the competition.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 hour ago
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood is witnessing a significant residential transformation, with 559 new apartments poised to enhance the area’s housing stock by the year’s end. This surge in development signifies a nearly 20% boost to the current housing landscape and accounts for approximately a quarter of new housing units in San Diego County. Embracing
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
2 hours ago
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
3 hours ago
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
1 hour ago
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
2 hours ago
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
2 hours ago
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
32 seconds
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
1 min
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
2 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
3 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
7 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
10 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
10 mins
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
11 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
12 mins
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
43 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app