Soil from Assam Embarks on a Patriotic Journey: 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign

In a symbolic gesture that fuses tradition, reverence, and national unity, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently initiated a journey of 270 urns filled with soil from various parts of Assam towards India's capital, Delhi. These urns, precious vessels of the state's diverse terrains, are part of the nationwide 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

Soil, Soldiers, and Solidarity

'Meri Maati Mera Desh,' or 'My Soil, My Country,' is a campaign that seeks to honor the sacrifices of Indian soldiers, celebrate the country's soil, and valor in a unique way. It involves collecting urns filled with soil from different parts of India and transporting them to the National Martyrs Memorial in Delhi. A total of 540 urns were collected in Assam, with half making their way to Delhi and the remainder stored at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra for future use.

The campaign has garnered substantial momentum, with several Chief Ministers and Union Ministers participating in events and flagging off special trains carrying these urns. The act of merging soils from across the country is seen as a powerful symbol of India's unity in diversity, a tribute to those who have laid down their lives for the nation.

A Grand Arrival in the Capital

Upon reaching Delhi, the urns will be given a grand welcome through a series of cultural programs. A massive event is planned to consolidate the legacy of the bravery of immortal martyrs and lay an inspiring foundation for the future. The soil and plants from the urns will be mixed to create an 'Amrit Vatika' near the National War Memorial, further rooting the campaign in the nation's heart.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the final event of the campaign on October 31, marking the culmination of this nationwide tribute to India's soil and valor. The campaign is part of the two-year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which aims to unite the country in celebrating its freedom and history.

Celebrating the Nation, Honoring the Brave

The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign is a vibrant tapestry of patriotism and love for the country. It has found resonance among leaders and citizens alike, highlighting the importance of pride in one's nation, culture, traditions, and capabilities. It also underscores the efforts of the government in modernizing the army and providing support to soldiers and their families.

More than a mere campaign, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers and the importance of cherishing the country's soil. It aims to instill a sense of pride and love for the nation among its citizens, uniting the country and inspiring future generations by celebrating India's soil and valor.