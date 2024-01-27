Sohar International Sponsors 'ARABIA UNTAMED' Documentary to Boost Omani Wildlife Tourism

In a significant move towards promoting environmental sustainability and wildlife tourism in Oman, Sohar International, a leading Omani bank, has announced a collaboration with Oman InFocus. The partnership will sponsor 'ARABIA UNTAMED', a groundbreaking 3-part documentary series that promises to transport viewers into the heart of Arabia's natural and cultural heritage.
A Journey Into Arabia's Heartland
Set for completion in 2025, 'ARABIA UNTAMED' is a comprehensive exploration of Arabia's deserts, its rich history, local folklore, distinctive wildlife, and ongoing ecological efforts. It serves as a platform for contemporary adventurers, ecologists, and storytellers, focusing on capturing the present from the heart of the action, while also delving into the past through rare archives. The series will feature stunning wildlife footage and breathtaking scenery, providing a visual feast for its global audience.
Supporting Sustainable Tourism and Conservation
The sponsorship agreement was signed by Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, and Ms. Maisa Al Hooti, Managing Director of Oman InFocus. The CEO of Sohar International, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, underlined the bank's strategy to support initiatives that place Oman as a key destination for wildlife tourism and conservation. The project aligns with Sohar International's strategic outlook to provide an economic impulse to Oman through sustainable tourism efforts.
Inspiring the Omani Youth
Beyond boosting tourism and conservation, 'ARABIA UNTAMED' also aims to ignite the passion for exploration, filmmaking, and conservation among the Omani youth. It is a part of the broader vision to contribute significantly to the nation's economy. Sohar International's continued commitment to such initiatives is evident from its previous sponsorship of 'Not Discovered Yet,' a documentary series that spotlighted Oman's tourism potential and its unique land and marine wildlife. The bank's efforts leverage international expertise with a local perspective to promote Oman's natural beauty and achieve sustainable tourism and conservation goals.