Sohar Club Set to Host the 2nd West Asian Club Volleyball Championship

The second West Asian Club Volleyball Championship is ready to take center stage in the city of Sohar, North Al Batinah, Oman. The host, Sohar Club, has declared their readiness for the championship, set to commence from February 1 to February 12, 2024. The event, the first of its kind for an Omani club, is expected to draw participation from 11 top-notch clubs from eight Arab countries, all of whom are members of the West Asian Volleyball Association.

Preparing for the Championship

During a press conference, Sohar Club confirmed the completion of their preparations for the championship. It will unfold in the main hall of the Sports Complex in Sohar, with additional facilities at Majis Club and Al Salam Club earmarked for team training. The meticulous planning and attention to detail are evident in the arrangements, ensuring that the event runs smoothly and successfully.

Tournament Structure and Collaboration

The tournament's structure involves dividing the participating teams into two groups. The best four teams from each group will advance to the second round. The remaining teams will vie for placement, ranging from second to eleventh in the championship. The second round will witness a crossover between the teams from both groups. This structure ensures that the tournament is competitive and engaging, with every match carrying high stakes.

Further enriching the championship are various events planned in collaboration with local governmental and sports institutions. These collaborations highlight the unity and cooperative spirit between the sports and governmental institutions in North Al Batinah.

A Milestone for Sohar Club

The championship is sponsored by His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatek bin Fahr Al Said, and it signifies a significant milestone for Sohar Club. It is the first club in Oman to host an Asian championship in partnership with the Omani Volleyball Federation. This event is a testament to the club's commitment to promoting volleyball and reflects its ambition to position Oman as a significant player on the Asian volleyball stage.