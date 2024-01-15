en English
BNN Newsroom

Software Architects’ Digest: QCon London, Security Standards, and Emerging Tech Trends

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Software Architects’ Digest: QCon London, Security Standards, and Emerging Tech Trends

The world of professional software development is constantly evolving, offering unique opportunities and challenges for architects and aspiring architects. This article provides a comprehensive overview of several relevant topics and events, including the highly anticipated QCon London event, scheduled for April 8-10, 2024.

QCon London: A Confluence of Innovation and Leadership

QCon London International Software Development Conference, a leading event in the field, returns this year with a host of enlightening sessions. Attendees have the opportunity to level-up on 15 major software and leadership topics including, but not limited to, The Tech of FinTech, What’s Next in GenAI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Performance Engineering, and Architecture for the Age of AI. The conference aims to offer practical solutions to real-world engineering challenges, making it a must-visit for industry professionals.

Security and Observability: Key Aspects of Software Architecture

Josh Grossman, a prominent figure in the field, emphasizes the importance of the Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS), a crucial resource for balancing trade-offs and prioritizing security requirements. Further, Kent Quirk brings to light the significance of observability tools and techniques, emphasizing the need for their integration into system designs and development processes.

Large Language Model Applications: Building Safety Measures

Shreya Rajpal, CEO and Co-founder of Guardrails AI, shares her expertise on designing safety measures for Large Language Model (LLM) applications. She focuses on the importance of reliability and the creation of custom validators, providing invaluable insights for those working on these complex systems.

Engineering Culture and Leadership: Insights from Britt Meyers

An exclusive interview with Britt Meyers, VP of Engineering at System Initiative, sheds light on the nuances of engineering culture and leadership. Her insights offer a deep understanding of the dynamics within engineering teams and the role of effective leadership in fostering a productive and innovative environment.

Case Study: Twilio’s Approach to Asynchronous Systems

The article also includes a detailed case study on Twilio’s approach to building a resilient and scalable asynchronous system using a Workflow Orchestration solution. This case study serves as a practical guide for architects aiming to build robust and efficient systems.

GitHub’s CodeQL-based Code Scanner: A New Feature

Lastly, GitHub has introduced a new feature for its CodeQL-based code scanner. The feature, now in beta for Java language, allows users to specify a threat model to better identify security vulnerabilities in their code. Sergio De Simone, a veteran in software engineering with over twenty-five years of experience, provides an in-depth analysis of this new GitHub feature and its potential to significantly enhance system security.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

