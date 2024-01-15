Sofia Vergara Expresses Gratitude for Respectful Press Coverage during Divorce

After seven years of a high-profile marriage, Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara and 'Magic Mike' star Joe Manganiello publicly announced their separation in July last year. The couple, having attracted considerable media attention throughout their relationship, requested privacy during their transition period. In a surprising turn of events, Vergara expressed her gratitude for the respectful treatment she received from the press during this challenging time.

From Whirlwind Romance to Difficult Separation

Known for their quick progression from dating to a full-blown relationship, Vergara and Manganiello first crossed paths at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. Despite being engaged to Nick Loeb at the time, Vergara ended that engagement shortly after meeting Manganiello. The couple moved in together, got engaged, and tied the knot all within a span of a year and a half. Manganiello even shared details of his romantic sunset proposal to Vergara, which included a heartfelt speech in Spanish.

The Aftermath of the Split

However, despite their seemingly fairytale romance, the couple announced their separation in 2023, seven years after their wedding. Manganiello filed for divorce shortly after, citing 'irreconcilable differences'. While the specifics behind their split remain private, their joint statement emphasized their continued love and care for one another. Vergara admitted that the separation had been a difficult time for her, but expressed appreciation for the way the press handled their coverage of the split.

Moving Forward and Embracing Change

Since the split, both Vergara and Manganiello have moved on to other relationships. The Modern Family actress has been spotted on multiple dates with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman, while Manganiello has been linked with actress Caitlin O'Connor. Vergara has also been focusing on her career, expressing excitement for upcoming projects like her Netflix series 'Griselda' and her skincare brand Toty. As Vergara navigates through this new phase of her life, she remains thankful for the respectful and accurate reporting during her divorce process.